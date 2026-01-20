From District Council to Parliament: Rwabugumi takes Rubabo County

Rukungiri, Uganda | URN | The incumbent Rukungiri District councillor representing Nyarushanje Sub-county, Mathias Mwesigwa Rwabugumi, has been elected the new Member of Parliament for Rubabo County.

Rwabugumi, who contested on the NRM ticket, was declared the winner on Saturday January 16, at around 3:00 a.m. after polling 16,102 votes.

He defeated the incumbent MP, Naboth Namanya of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), who garnered 14,780 votes.

Other candidates in the race included Alex Bob Rugonde (Independent) with 13,545 votes, David Tushabomwe Ndindirize (Independent) who polled 3,452 votes, Andrew Niwabine (Independent) with 971 votes, Allan Nabasa of FDC with 548 votes, Arnest Ngabirano Katara (Independent) with 313 votes, Moreen Tumwebaze (Independent) with 147 votes, and Eunice Nshabamagara of DP who polled 55 votes.

After being declared winner, Rwabugumi thanked the voters for the trust they placed in him and called upon those who supported other candidates to unite with him for the development of Rubabo County and Rukungiri District as a whole.

He said the time for politics is now over and urged residents to work together for the good of the people. Rwabugumi also promised to fulfil all the pledges he made during his campaign rallies.