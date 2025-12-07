From army vehicle to power source: A Gazan’s retooling of war

GAZA | Xinhua | In the rubble of southwestern Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, an abandoned Israeli armored vehicle now serves an unexpected purpose: Draped with a red-cloth sign that reads “Charging Station,” it has become a rare source of electricity in an area left in the dark by over two years of conflict.

Yahya Khazeeq, a 27-year-old who returned to northern Gaza after fleeing south during recent Israeli operations, found the vehicle while walking through his devastated neighborhood. His home was destroyed, and like thousands of others, he was searching for shelter and a way to make a living.

“This vehicle was a source of terror for Palestinians during the incursions,” Khazeeq told Xinhua. The armored carrier, he said, stood as “a witness to death, destruction, siege, and displacement” in an area repeatedly targeted since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023.

Determined to transform a symbol of war into something useful, Khazeeq spent a week clearing the vehicle of debris. Using solar panels and locally available materials, he converted the 9-meter-long, 60-ton carrier into a solar-powered charging station for mobile phones.

“The goal is not only to earn an income,” he said, “but also to offer a glimmer of hope to residents who have lived without electricity or basic services for months due to widespread destruction, power outages, and fuel shortages.”

Once a modern district with high-rise buildings, Tel al-Hawa has endured at least five major Israeli military incursions, leaving much of it in ruins. Gaza health authorities said Wednesday that Israeli operations since October 2023 have killed at least 70,117 Palestinians and injured 170,999 others, displacing countless families and crippling basic infrastructure in the enclave.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian government said Wednesday that an average of only 287 aid trucks enter daily into Gaza, far less than the 1,000 trucks required for basic humanitarian needs.

Across Gaza, outdoor charging points have become common amid severe electricity shortages. But few carry the symbolic weight of Khazeeq’s initiative.

“Khazeeq’s idea is simple but remarkable. Turning a vehicle that once spread fear into a service for the people brings hope,” said resident Mohammed Skeik, who was waiting in line ahead of the station to charge his phone.

For Om Ibrahim al-Jarou, displaced and living with her family in a damaged building nearby, the station has eased a daily struggle. “Before, I had to travel far to charge my phone or flashlight. Seeing young people turn the remnants of war into something useful gives a feeling that life can continue despite everything,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nasser al-Atrash, a former government employee who recently returned to his damaged home, sees a broader meaning in the station.

“This reflects the youth’s ability to innovate,” al-Atrash said. “People in Gaza are used to finding solutions under difficult circumstances. This project has revitalized a part of the neighborhood and created a small space of normalcy amid devastation.”

Khazeeq is now training local youth to operate the solar charging ports and hopes to expand services to include charging for batteries, walkie-talkies, or medical devices. “We hope to grow this into a neighborhood service that benefits more people,” he said.

Even children are drawn to the transformed vehicle — a curiosity that Khazeeq sees as part of its purpose. “They see that even in destruction, there is room for creativity,” he said. “It is important for them to know that life continues and that small initiatives can make a difference.”

As he looks out over the scarred landscape, Khazeeq reflected on the vehicle’s journey from instrument of war to community asset: “Tanks and armored personnel carriers brought fear and death to Gaza, but now they can provide help even if it’s just charging a phone.” ■