Free improved upland rice seeds for Kwania farmers

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 872 farmers in Kwania district have received farm inputs from Clean Energy Partnership for Africa, CEPA with funding from Kingdom Rice Uganda in collaboration with Equity Bank to promote rice growing.

The farm inputs comprising 2,500kgs of Nase-1 improved upland rice seeds with 20 metric tons of bio-fertilizers, 20 metric tons of bio-pesticides amounting to shillings 35 million are expected to cover over 800 acres of land during planting.

The 872 farmers from the sub counties of Chawente, Nambieso, Inomo, Abongomola, Aduku and Atongtidi entered an agreement with CEPA to grow rice on large scale for export with the aim of improving their livelihoods.

A farmer is expected to harvest a minimum of 800kgs of Nase-1 improved upland rice from an acre of garden during first harvest that will be sold to the company at an agreed price of 1200 shillings per kilo.

David Ebong, the executive director CEPA-Uganda, says a farmer can make about 2.5 million shillings from an acre of Nase-1 improved upland rice after a period of 3 months from planting.

Ebong says CEPA, with financial support from Tulima solar, has established modern agricultural capability including among others 4000 solar watts at a tune of 32 million to address the challenge of post harvest handling. He asks farmers to form groups and address the issue of poor quality to boost market of their produce.

Mike Ngura, the Kwania district coordinator for CEPA-Uganda, says CEPA is giving out inputs to farmers at no cost but payable after the harvest at the time of selling to the company as per the agreement.

He encouraged farmers to embrace commercial rice farming in order to improve on their livelihoods.

James Abili, a resident of Awei village Abany parish in Abongomola sub county Kwania district who has planted 5 acres of upland rice believes the new project will uplift him from poverty and is encouraging other farmers to embrace the same.

Another farmer identified as Santa Alum, a resident of Abura trading center in Nambieso sub county has welcomed the project with excitement. She is optimistic to reap big from her 7 acre rice farm and improve on her household income.

Clean Energy Partnership for Africa, (CEPA) a nongovernmental organisation based in Apac district in partnership with Fol Logistic, Tulima Solar and Equity bank has so far registered 1,086 farmers in Kwania, Apac and Oyam districts who will be supported with farm inputs for large scale production of rice in an estimated 4,000 acres of land.

The organisation is targeting to enroll more than 10,000 farmers in Northern-Uganda within a period of three years to promote both rice and vegetable commercial production for exports according to David Ebong, the Executive Director, CEPA-Uganda.

******

URN