France condemns M23’s offensive in eastern DRC

PARIS | Xinhua | France strongly condemns on Saturday the offensive of the March 23 Movement (M23) supported by Rwanda in South Kivu, as it advances to Bukavu, in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The M23 must immediately cease its offensive and withdraw from the territories it has taken control of, France’s foreign ministry said in a press release, adding that support to armed groups by all parties must cease.

France reaffirmed its solidarity with the DRC and called on all armed groups, including M23, to lay down their weapons and resume dialogue to end the violence and protect civilian populations.

The security situation in eastern DRC has deteriorated with the resurgence of the M23, which Kinshasa and United Nations reports accuse Rwanda of backing.

Since late 2021, the M23 has intensified its attacks, capturing key strategic locations, including the commercial hub of Bunagana on the Ugandan border and the mining town of Rubaya, known for its coltan deposits.

The ongoing conflict between the M23 and the DRC government is deeply rooted in the aftermath of the 1994 Rwandan genocide and long-standing ethnic tensions between the Tutsi and Hutu communities.

The DRC accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23, while Rwanda alleges that the DRC army has allied with the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, a rebel group accused of participating in the genocide against the Tutsi. ■