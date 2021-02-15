FPU announces new measures as illegal fishing operations resume in Kalangala

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Fisheries Protection Union-FPU has announced new measures to contain illegal fishing practices in Kalangala district following the resumption of its operations.

According to the new measures, anyone caught more than twice for engaging in illegal fishing practices will lose their license and landing sites where illegal fishing practices take place shall be shut down for more than three months.

Additionally, those found guilty of engaging in illegal fishing practice shall have to serve a custodial sentence other than pay court fines as the practice has been.

Addressing fishermen at the Fisheries Protection Unit base at Mwena Landing Site in Kalangala Town Council on Sunday, the FPU Operations Commander, Dick Kirya Kaija, says they have been forced to resume their operations because of the immaturity of fishermen.

FPU suspended its operations in October 2020 towards the 2021 General Elections. This gave the fishermen a free rein for five months. Now, Kaija says since the behaviour of the fishermen has left them without any choice but to resume their operations to save Lake Victoria.

Kaija has appealed for cooperation from fishermen to share information with security on the illegal fishing methods.

He says the none custodial sentences given to the fishermen by the court has also fueled the illegal practices.

However, the fishermen want FPU to suspend markets where immature fish are sold.

Nabukeera Gertrude alias Maama Sili, the proprietor of Nakatiba Landing Site wants FPU to reopen the closed landing sites after scrutinizing them.

Resty Nakawungu, one of the boat owners condemned politicians for engaging in illegal fishing operations, which interferes with the work of FPU.

Godfrey Kajugira, who was appointed the commandant of the Kalangala FPU detach in December 2020 has been replaced with Peter Ambayo.

