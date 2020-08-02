Four year old girl strangled to death in Entebbe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Entebbe municipality has arrested a man for allegedly strangling a 4-year-old girl to death.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire identified the suspect as Vincent Mugema a resident of Lunyo East, Division A, Entebbe municipality, Wakiso district.

According to the deceased’s father, Ibrahim Sserwadda Katerega, his daughter went missing from home at 5pm. He says that the deceased’s siblings searched for her in vain.

Katerega says that at 7pm, her body was discovered dumped about 10 meters away from their home.

Residents informed the police who launched a hunt for the suspect until he was found hiding.

According to police detectives at Entebbe Police Station, it is alleged that Mugema first defiled the victim and then later strangled her to death.

Owoyesigyire says the suspect is currently detained Entebbe police division headquarters as investigations into the case continue.

******

URN