Four things to look out for in Spain’s Matchday 20

Madrid, Spain | Xinhua | Matchday 20 of La Liga this weekend promises to be packed with interest, as Real Madrid look to recover from a league defeat, Barca still have to deal with a host of injuries and Atletico Madrid travel to play an in-form Villareal. Here are some things to look out for in LaLiga this weekend.

1. Real Madrid need to recover against a tough Valencia

Real Madrid saw their 11-game unbeaten run come to an end away to Getafe last weekend and although they still have a comfortable lead at the top of the table, Carlo Ancelotti needs to see a reaction at home to Valencia.

Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos should all be back in the starting 11 after neither Fede Valverde or Eduardo Camavinga impressed in the Copa del Rey win away to third tier Alcoyano in midweek. Ancelotti must be worried by his side’s reliance on Kroos and Modric in the middle of the park, although the return of Dani Ceballos after a long injury could give more creative options in midfield.

Valencia have become tough to beat under coach Pepe Bordalas and Real Madrid can expect a physical battle on Saturday in which scoring the first goal will be vital.

2. Further injuries hurt Barca ahead of Granada trip

Barca coach Xavi Hernandez was forced to use several B-team players in his side’s last two games and will be pleased with their displays away to Mallorca and Linares, however, the Copa del Rey match on Wednesday saw Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo join his side’s already lengthy list of absentees through injury and COVID-19.

Pedri and Ansu Fati could make the bench for the weekend visit to Granada, while Ousmane Dembele’s substitute appearance on Wednesday showed how important he is to the side, but while 38-year-old Dani Alves cast off the years in his second debut for the club, Barca are still unable to inscribe Ferran Torres until they lower their wage bill and despite a clear improvement under Xavi, the coach is still papering over the cracks of a severely weakened squad.

3. Gerard Moreno threatens Atletico Madrid

Villarreal will be looking forward to Sunday’s game at home to Atletico Madrid, which comes with the home side in their best form of the season. Unai Emery’s side have won their last four league matches to finally start fulfilling the promise of their strong and well-balanced squad.

Injuries saw players rested in their Cup defeat to Sporting Gijon on Thursday, but expect more from Villarreal on Sunday.

The return of striker Gerard Moreno has been the key to the recovery, with the Spain international scoring five goals in their last three league games after getting over a thigh injury.

With Atletico’s defense not as strong as it once was, Moreno is the clear threat to Atletico in a key battle for a place in Europe next season.

4. Will Copa Africa damage Sevilla’s title hopes?

Sevilla entertain Getafe with Fernando, Jesus Navas, Suso, Erik Lamela, Karim Rekik and Thomas Delaney all likely to miss out through injury to complicate the job of coach Julen Lopetegui.

However, Lopetegui’s job has been made even harder by the fact that he has also lost goalkeeper Bono and strikers Youssef En-Neysri and Munir to the African Cup of Nations, which is once again being played in the winter.

Losing nine players, at least seven of whom would normally start, is a major blow to Sevilla’s chase of Real Madrid and it will be interesting to see how Lopetegui adapts against a Getafe side improving under Quique Sanchez Flores