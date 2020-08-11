Four police officers, three civilians injuried in Koboko Fracas

Koboko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least four police officers and three civilians have sustained injuries in a clash between the police and supporters of Dr Charles Ayume, a contender for the Koboko Municipality parliamentary seat. The huge crowd was marched through Koboko town on Sunday evening, defacing and burning posters and billboards of Evelyn Anite, Ayume’s political nemesis.

They said that the march was in protest of Anite’s failure to follow guidelines issued by both the Electoral Commission and the Ministry of Health, to control the spread of coronavirus disease, in the middle of a political campaign. Anite had led a procession within Koboko, a day earlier, purportedly to celebrate the acquisition of an ambulance by Koboko Municipality.

However, the police responded by firing teargas at the supporters of Dr Charles Ayume, who in turn became rowdy and pelted stones at the officers. A police report released on Monday indicates that four of police officers sustained injuries in the fracas with one of the officers nursing a fractured limb.

Koboko District Police Commander Samuel Abwang has condemned the incident and called for calm as investigations continue into the incident.

The police report indicates that three other people sustained injuries during the campaign fracas and have been admitted at a private health facility in Koboko town.

Reverend Isaac Agele from Kuluba Sub County, whose brother is among the injured has tasked Evelyn Anite and Dr Charles Ayume to pay for medical bills and the property that was lost during the fracas. He says his brother also lost his motorcycle after the injuries.

Meanwhile, Rashid Baguma, Dr Ayume’s campaign coordinator has blamed the police for ignoring his advice to not confront the huge crowd that was marching peacefully.

Meanwhile, Anite has condemned actions by Dr Ayume’s supporters describing it as a sign of defeat and pure criminality, which should not go unpunished.

According to sources from Koboko Municipality, over ten people have been arrested for masterminding the chaos and are detained at Koboko Central Police Station as the political tension remains high. However, the team of police officers from Arua that rushed to reinforce those in Koboko to calm the situation have been withdrawn.

