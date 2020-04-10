Four Congolese Nationals arrested for illegal entry into Uganda

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security operatives in Kikuube district have arrested four Congolese Nationals for illegal entry into the country.

The Congolese whose identities have since been concealed by security operatives were arrested on Thursday after they allegedly crossed into the country through Lake Albert.

They were arrested on arrival at Sebigoro landing site in Kabwoya sub county.

Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima Resident District Commissioner-RDC who is also care taking Kikuube, says the Congolese were immediately isolated and blood samples taken from them.

According to Kisembo, the Congolese who are currently isolated will spend a period of 14 days under quarantine at Sebigoro Health Center.

Kisembo also says that they are investigating some security operatives along Lake Albert shores of allegedly aiding the illegal entry of Congolese nationals into the country.

In March, Victor Mwesigye an immigration officer attached to Ndaiga landing site in Kitebere sub county Kagadi district was arrested for allegedly clearing 20 Congolese nationals to cross into Uganda illegally through the Lake Albert.

The Congolese nationals include 10 men, 5 women and 5 children. They have since been isolated at Kitebere Primary school in Ndaiga sub county.

URN