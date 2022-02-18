Four charged in Mukono over fraudulent sale of land

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four people in Mukono have been charged for fraudulently selling land belonging to the late Sarah Rosemary Mulira.

On Monday, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and the police arrested the suspects for fraudulent procurement of a certificate of a land title, forgery, uttering a false document, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

They were arrested for allegedly procuring a certificate of title and forging documents for the purchase of a 28-acre piece land in Mukono.

The suspects are Hakim Bigomba, Kenneth Nsubuga Sebagayunga, Zahura Shamim and Musa Lukungu. They were on Thursday arraigned before the Mukono Chief Magistrates court presided over by Tadeo Muyinda.

According to the prosecution, Mulira died in June 2021, and left property among them land in Kyaggwe at Gwanya, Kinga, Kapeke in Mukono and Nsike in Ndeeba.

After her death, the suspects fraudulently transferred the land in Mukono into their names in order to use it as collateral to secure a loan of 4 Billion Shillings from Legacy Credit Ltd. The institution sent a surveyor to open boundaries of the land and the relatives of the deceased discovered the fraud.

According to the prosecution, the suspects allegedly presented a forged sales agreement allegedly signed by the late Mulira. The suspects also claimed to have paid 800,000USD to the deceased.

Court also heard that the suspects connived with lawyer Kenneth Nsubuga of Mukono to make the agreement and backdate it.

Through their lawyers Arthur Mwebesa, Ayubu Musubo, Francis Xavier Ogwado, and Paul Jacob Pateke, the accused present asked for bail which was granted by Muyinda.

They were each asked to pay 1 Million Shillings cash and their sureties a non-cash bail of 10 Million Shillings.

URN