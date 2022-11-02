Four arrested over murder of LCI chairperson in Kikuube

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four suspects are in police custody in Masindi district for the alleged murder of 43-year-old Julius Irumba, the LCI Chairperson of Musaijamukuru village in Buhimba sub-county.

They are Richard Nyaika 38, a resident of Bweyale in Kiryandongo, Stephen Aliganyira 32, a resident of Bucunga village in Hoima city, Vincent Wabyona 27, a resident of Kiryatete in Hoima city and Angella Katusabe.

The suspects were picked from various places in Kiryandongo, Masindi, Hoima, and Kikuube districts. They are suspected to have connived to kill Irumba in the Kinyara sugar plantation in Masindi district on October 21, 2022. It is alleged that on the said date, unknown people hired Irumba to transport sand to Masindi.

However, upon arrival at Kinyara Sugar Plantation, two unknown persons emerged from the plantation with a machete, knife, and hammer and pounced on Irumba, and assaulted him to death. They later dumped his body in his lorry registration number UBE 514W.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network that following Irumba’s murder, the Flying Squad operatives from the Albertine police region were dispatched to track down the suspects leading to the arrest of the four. He says that the suspects are locked up at Masindi central police station pending interrogations and they hunt for their accomplices.

Amlan Tumusiime, the Kikuube Resident District Commissioner-RDC in an interview with URN said that Irumba was killed because of a land wrangle. According to Tumusiime, a day before Irumba met his death, he led a group of people from Musaijamukuru village to his office to protest the emergence of a forged title in his village.

He added that Irumba together with other village members wanted his intervention to investigate how some individuals acquired titles on their ancestral land. According to Tumusiime, prior to his death, Irumba complained that he had started receiving death threats from unknown people.

URN