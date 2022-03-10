Four arrested over murder of Bugiri businessman

Bugiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are holding four youths suspected to have participated in the killing of 32 year old Ivan Mukisa, a renowned businessman in Bugiri district. The suspects whose identities have been withheld are currently in custody at Bugiri central police station awaiting prosecution.

Mukisa was a dealer in music systems and electronics appliances and was popular amongst the youthful population in Bugiri district. He met his death on Tuesday night at the hands of unidentified youths who rounded him up as he headed towards his home in Katawo zone, Eastern division, Bugiri municipality.

Mukisa sustained injuries on the head, bark, neck and chest and bled to death. The assailants hid his lifeless body in a bar within the area only to be discovered by concerned residents who saw bloodstains along the roadside. Upon further investigations, they realized that part of the handle on the entrance of the bar was covered in blood.

Steven Lwembawo, the Officer in Charge of Criminal Investigations in Bugiri district says that a team of detectives is still hunting some prime suspects who are still at large. Ephraim Musobya, a resident says that most of the youths have resorted to abuse of drugs, which has bred a fertile ground for criminality within the area.

“Several jobless youths have resorted to consumption of harmful substances like marijuana, which has since influenced them into engaging in acts of criminality,” he says.

