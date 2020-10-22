Four Amuru leaders barred from meeting Museveni over COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three district councillors and one district technical staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in Amuru district.

This follows tests conducted on the district leaders and NRM cadres in the district ahead of President Yoweri Museveni’s visit today. The president was expected to officially launch Atiak Sugar factory and flag the tarmacking of Amuru-Adjumani road.

Dr Patrick Odong Olwedo, the Amuru District Health Officer says the tests were in line with the directive given from the health ministry that all leaders in the district be tested before they can be allowed to interact with the president and his team.

He says that they took 62 samples from members of the technical, political, administrative leaders and departments as well as some NRM cadres on Tuesday. The results were released yesterday evening. According to Olwedo, those who tested positive to the contagion were not allowed to attend the function in Atiak sub county and town council.

Olwedo says the positive cases have been isolated within their respective homes as they recieve treatment under the home-based care as guided by the Ministry of Health.

Amuru district has cumulatively recorded over 300 positive COVID-19 cases, most of them among returnees from South Sudan. The district also registered over 2,000 suspects who were managed from the quarantine centre at Pabo secondary school.

