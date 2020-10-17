Forty six candidates nominated in Jinja city

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Jinja city returning officer, Jennipher Kyobutungyi has nominated 46 candidates for the different parliamentary electoral positions within the city.

17 candidates were nominated for Jinja north division, 12 for women representatives, nine candidates for Jinja south east and eight candidates in Jinja south west.

25 candidates were nominated as independents whereas 21 were sponsored by different political parties.

Jinja north registered the highest number of independent candidates which was 12, of whom six are women. Jinja south east constituency has four independents while Jinja south west recorded three.

Of the old parties, Uganda peoples’ congress-UPC, presented the least number of candidates with only one candidate for the women representative position, but failed to sponsor other aspirants for the remaining three directly elective positions within the city.

Three female independent candidates were nominated for directly elective positions within the city.

They include; Zam Zam Nakakande and Sophia Namakika for Jinja south east constituency whereas Rebecca Kauma was nominated to compete in Jinja north division.

Meanwhile, Mercy Ataho, the Iganga district returning officer nominated 41 candidates who comprise of 14 candidates for Kigulu north constituency, 13 for Kigulu south, eight in Iganga municipality and six women representative position.

Speaking on phone with URN on Saturday, the Kiira region elections officer, Emmanuel Mastiko said that the nomination exercise was peaceful throughout the 12 electoral districts within Busoga sub region as they recorded minimal cases of candidates violating the set electoral commission guidelines. However, one candidate from Namutumba district whose names have been withheld was nominated in absentia because he tested positive for covid19.

Mastiko adds that,the candidate’s covi-19 positive result certificate was presented to them by the district health officials on Friday.

