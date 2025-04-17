Fort Portal schools struggle to teach local languages amid resource gaps

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Head teachers of secondary schools in Fort Portal City have expressed concern over the challenges they face in implementing the teaching of local languages under Uganda’s new lower secondary curriculum.

Despite the government’s emphasis on promoting indigenous languages to preserve cultural heritage and enhance literacy, many schools in the area are grappling with a shortage of teaching materials, including textbooks, workbooks, and other essential instructional resources.

The new curriculum, rolled out in 2020, mandates the inclusion of local languages at the secondary school level. However, school administrators say the lack of resources is making it difficult to implement the program effectively.

Trophy Atuhairwe, the Chairperson of the Association of Secondary School Head teachers of Uganda (ASSHU) for Fort Portal City, says the instructional materials are vital for delivering lessons in local languages and for helping students appreciate their cultural identity. “These materials are key in enabling teachers to pass on the culture through language,” she said.

Atuhairwe also highlighted a critical shortage of trained local language teachers as another major setback. “Most schools do not have teachers who are professionally trained in these languages, making it hard to deliver quality instruction,” she noted.

She called on teacher training institutions to prioritize the training of professional local language instructors to bridge the gap. Her concerns were echoed by Betty Mpirirwe, the Deputy Head Teacher of Mpanga Secondary School, who urged the Ministry of Education to intensify efforts in building capacity for local language education. “We need more professional local language teachers to make this curriculum successful,” she said.

