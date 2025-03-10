Fort Portal heightens measures to curb spread of Ebola

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fort Portal City and Kabarole District leaders have announced measures to contain the spread of Ebola.

Currently six suspected Ebola patients are admitted in the Isolation Unit at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital awaiting results from their samples that were taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute. They are contacts of a person who died from Ebola in Ntoroko District.

In a letter addressed written by Saleh Kamba the Kabarole Resident District Commissioner ,the Office of the President through the RCC and RDC has called for heightened vigilance and strict public health interventions.

In January the Ministry of Health declared an outbreak of Ebola in Kampala following the death of a health worker at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Ebola is a deadly virus that spreads rapidly through contact with infected individuals, contaminated surfaces, and wild animals such as bats, antelopes, and chimpanzees.

It’s symptoms include vomiting of blood, muscle pains, bleeding ,high fever, abdominal pain, severe headache, and diarrhea.

To curb transmission of the virus, authorities in Fort Portal City and other district have ordered all public places including worship centers, hotels, markets, schools, bus and taxi parks, and offices to install hand-washing facilities and conduct temperature screenings.

Schools have also been directed to suspend visitations for one month to limit potential exposure.

Additionally residents have been urged residents to wash hands frequently with soap or sanitizers, avoid direct contact with body fluids of suspected Ebola patients, refrain from touching the bodies of Ebola victims during burials, avoid physical greetings such as handshakes and hugs and to report any suspected cases to health workers immediately.

