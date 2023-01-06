FORT PORTAL: Health ministry unveils cold room for vaccine storage

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has unveiled a regional walk-in cold room at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital to improve the proper storage of vaccines before they are distributed in the different health centres in the region.

The insulated enclosure fitted with refrigeration equipment is designed to protect vaccines from damage resulting from exposure to excessively high temperatures. Records show that vaccines lose their potency and eventually become a health hazard if they are not stored at the right temperatures.

Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the Director in charge of Public Health at the Ministry of Health says that the cold room which has a capacity of storing 10,000 cubic litres of vaccine will be a service point of vaccines for the normal routine vaccination and other special vaccines like the yellow fever vaccines in the region.

The cold room will serve the districts of Kabarole, Kamwengye, Kitawenda, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa, Fort portal City, Bunyangabu, Kasese, Ntoroko and Bundibugyo.

State Minister for Primary Healthcare Margaret Muhanga said that most vaccines in the country do not have a long shelf life due to storage issues. However, with the presence of such a state-of-the-art storage facility, vaccines will last longer and remain safe and effective for use.

She added that the storage facility will save the people of the Rwenzori region from travelling long distances in search of vaccines that were initially not available at the referral hospital due to storage challenges. Muhanga explained that walk-in cold rooms have also been launched in Arua, Mbarara, Mbale and Soroti Hospitals.

Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital Director Dr Alex Adaku says that 90 per cent of the 335 health facilities under his supervision have been able to carry out planned vaccinations.

However, Dr Adaku decried the congestion at the health facility. He says that the 351-bed-capacity facility is now overwhelmed by the number of patients which has led to congestion in some of the wards.

URN