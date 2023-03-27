Fort Portal city risks missing next USMID funding due to delayed works

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fort Portal Tourism City is likely to miss out on the next phase of funding for the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development Project –USMID due to delayed works. Judith Nabakoba, the Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban development revealed this at the belated Women’s Day celebrations held at Kyantambara primary school in Kijura town council, Kabarole district on Friday.

Nabakoba said the contractors for USMID projects in Fort Portal City are working at a very low pace and they may not meet the contract period, which might end up affecting the city from benefiting in the next phase of USMID. In June, Fort Portal City contracted China Railway No 18 to embark on the rehabilitation of Millane 0.72 kilometers, Kabundaire Water supply 0.9, and Mugoma Kahungabunyonyi 0.66 kilometer roads in the central division at Shillings 20.4 billion under the USMID program.

According to the contract, the road construction is supposed to take 18 months and will elapse in December this year. According to Nabakoba the construction currently stands at only 14% yet the project is supposed to be fully completed by December so that the city qualifies to benefit in the next phase. Nabakoba called upon the city leadership to work tirelessly and make sure the project is completed within the given period.

Jorum Sabiiti Kinuge, the Fort Portal Tourism City Works Secretary says that as leaders they have complained to the contractor over delays but the contractor keeps giving excuses. In the financial year of 2016/2017 Fort Portal Municipality missed out on the USMID funding due to alleged failure to meet the minimum requirements. It also had challenges with the procurement of contractors for civil works, disagreements between the technical staff and political leaders, and failure to account for the funds disbursed in the 2015/2016 financial year to the municipality.

