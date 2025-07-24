Fort Portal Catholic Diocese launches coffee policy

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Fort Portal Catholic Diocese has launched a five-year diocesan coffee policy (2025–2030) aimed at promoting sustainable coffee farming, food security, and economic self-reliance among Christian families.

The launch event was held on Wednesday at the Diocesan Model Farm in Nkuruba, Rutete Sub County, Kabarole District, where guests toured a 32-acre Robusta coffee plantation.

Fr. Taddeus Tusiime, the Diocesan Priest in Charge of Agriculture, said the policy seeks to position the diocese as a hub for coffee development.

He noted that the diocese plans to establish 50 more parish-based coffee projects over the next five years and invited local farmers to learn from the model farm.

Kemigisha Shifrah, an agricultural engineer from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) for the Rwenzori region, praised the diocese for aligning with national agricultural priorities. She said the ministry had donated a wet mill and solar dryer to improve coffee processing and enhance household incomes.

Kabarole District Chairperson Richard Rwabuhinga pledged the district’s full support in realizing the goals of the diocesan policy. He said the collaboration would boost both the quantity and quality of coffee in the region.

Gerald Kyalo, Commissioner for Coffee Development at MAAIF, who represented Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze at the event, applauded the church’s initiative, saying it aligns with government efforts to fight poverty. He promised continued support in the form of free seedlings, fertilizers, and training.

The Bishop of Fort Portal Diocese, Rt. Rev. Robert Muhiirwa commended the Diocesan Finance Council for spearheading the policy. He urged Christians to embrace coffee farming as a tool for economic transformation and called on religious leaders to ensure the inclusion of women and youth in the implementation.

****

URN