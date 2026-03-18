Fort Portal authorities evict street vendors to restore order and beautify city

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fort Portal City authorities on Monday began evicting street vendors from road pavements and walkways in a move aimed at restoring order and beautifying the tourism city. The operation targeted vendors selling fresh food, chapatti, clothes, fast foods, and other merchandise operating in ungazetted areas.

On March 5, Fort Portal City Town Clerk Ambrose Ocen issued a notice directing vendors and kiosk operators to voluntarily vacate unapproved areas and relocate to gazetted markets or licensed shops. Owners of illegal structures were also given a two-week ultimatum to remove them. Didas Muhanguzi, Fort Portal Central Division Town Clerk, said the evicted vendors will be allocated prepared areas, including Mpanga and Kabundaire markets, a gazetted site at Fuelex along Kibogo Road, and Sanitary Lane.

He added that the operation will continue until the city is orderly, clean, and habitable. Muhanguzi also called on shop owners displaying merchandise on walkways to remove it, emphasizing that business should only be conducted inside licensed shops. He explained that some vendors had placed timber over drainage channels along Bundibugyo Road, blocking water flow and causing flooding during the rainy season, with garbage often trapped underneath.

According to Muhanguzi, more than 200 stalls are available to accommodate vendors, and those unable to secure space in the central markets are encouraged to relocate outside the Central Business District, particularly to the North Division, as part of city expansion plans.

John Baptist Businge, a law enforcement officer, said the operation enforces the trade order passed by Fort Portal City Council. Enforcement has started in Bazaar, Rwengoma, Kasusu, and Kagote wards and will extend to other areas. He warned that vendors who defy the directive or return to the streets will face arrest and prosecution.

Some vendors expressed frustration over the eviction. Winnie Murungi, a single mother of four, said it is painful to be removed from the streets where she earns a living. Annet Kabasinguzi noted she cannot afford market stall rents or taxes, leaving many vendors stranded without allocated spaces. Olive Kiiza, who sells second-hand clothes, warned that she will return to the streets if not given another place to operate.

Residents expressed mixed reactions. Johnson Atwiine questioned why authorities prioritize vendor evictions while garbage management remains a problem, urging leaders to address uncollected waste first. Meanwhile, Anthony Kasaija supported the enforcement, saying a trade order is necessary to maintain cleanliness and order in the city.

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