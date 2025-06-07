Former UPC member Anyakuit to challenge VP Alupo in primaries

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cecilia Anyakuit has entered the race for Katakwi District Woman Member of Parliament after picking nomination forms from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party.

Anyakuit aims to unseat the incumbent, Retired Major Jessica Alupo, who also serves as the Vice President. Speaking shortly after picking up her nomination forms, Anyakuit told URN that her campaign is rooted in the grievances and aspirations of the ordinary people of Katakwi.

“This race is going to be the most interesting and it’s people-driven,” she said. She added that there are a lot of challenges and expectations that the voice of the people is not being heard.

“Issues of compensation are ignored, and I intend to raise this so our elders can benefit”, said Anyakuit. Citing the unequal distribution of government services, Anyakuit criticised current systems in the district that she says favour the well-off, leaving the poorest lagging.

“The very poor and needy are not being reached. It is those who are already well off who continue to benefit. That must change,” she added.

She also expressed concern that despite Katakwi delivering strong support to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in past elections, a move she says saw the district rewarded with the Vice Presidency, the local people have not seen meaningful returns from that decision.

“Katakwi should not just hold the position. We must have someone who can effectively represent the people,” added Anyakuit.

Positioning herself as “an alternative voice, new blood, and a solution provider,” Anyakuit said she is standing for the youth, women, and vulnerable citizens who currently lack direct access to power.

The Chairperson Technical Committee-National Council of Sports, Anyakuit, has also revealed that she has previously faced attempts to be bought out of the race, which she rejected.

“I am not afraid. There were efforts to buy me off, but I stood my ground. This is a race of money on their side, not ideas,” she stated.

Anyakuit warned that security forces might be mobilised to intimidate her campaign, but she remained defiant.

“No amount of intimidation will make me bow down. I am here for the people, and I will not back away,” she said. Anyakuit is a former Manager of She Cranes, a netball team for Uganda and has held and holds several positions in national and World Sports Organisations/Committees.

Formerly a member of Uganda People’s Congress, UPC, Anyakuit was recently elected as the NRM Treasurer for Katakwi in the just concluded party structures.

Meanwhile, among other people who picked the nomination forms on Thursday was Member of Parliament, Busiki County, Paul Akamba. Akamba believes that he will continue lobbying for his people for improved social service delivery, like health facilities that are equipped, tap or piped water, just like he says he has always done.

Engineer Oidu Kizito Franklin Tororo County South said that his immediate development is to have all national programs launched and taken on that side.

He promises Electricity and so many connections, having been the Chief Engineer for the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL).

URN