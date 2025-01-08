Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter’s body arrives in capital

WASHINGTON, the United States | Xinhua | The body of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who recently passed away at the age of 100, arrived in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

A presidential jet departed from Atlanta, Georgia, earlier in the day and landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, just outside the capital, Tuesday afternoon.

Carter’s coffin was then loaded into a presidential hearse and transported to the U.S. Navy Memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue, before being taken to the U.S. Capitol.

A memorial service is scheduled to be held in the Capitol Rotunda, with eulogies to be delivered by Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Carter’s family, as well as several surviving members of Carter’s presidential Cabinet, are expected to attend the service.

Carter’s casket will be placed in the Rotunda and will be open to public viewing starting from later Tuesday. His body will lie in state until Thursday morning, when a service will be held for him at the Washington National Cathedral.

U.S. President Joe Biden previously declared Jan. 9, 2025 as a National Day of Mourning throughout the United States for the former president. ■