Former Rupiny journalist committed to high court for murder trial

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jonathan William Wamimbi, the Lira Grade One Magistrate has committed a former Vision Group reporter, Jasper Awio to High Court for trial for murder.

He appeared before Wamimbi on Thursday for the mention of the case, in which he is accused of murdering his former girlfriend, Monica Amongi, a former resident of Anai Ober cell, Anai ward in Lira city West.

Awio, 29, surrendered to the police days after Amongi’s decomposed body was found inside her rented house. On Thursday, the chief state prosecutor, Peter Amalu told the court that their investigations into the matter are complete and the accused person’s committal papers are ready.

“My Lord, this case is coming up for mention. However, the investigations are complete and we are ready to commit the accused to High Court and the committal papers are ready for the same,” he said. Wamimbi explained to the accused that although investigations into the matter are complete, his court does not have the jurisdiction to handle such a complex matter.

“You are only attending this court so that you can know the charges against you but this court does not have jurisdiction to handle your case. So I’m going to commit you to the high court from where you will take a plea. You are hereby committed for trial to the high court in the next hearing and therefore, you are hereby remanded to prison,” he said.

Details of the case

On March 29th, 2022, Awio allegedly attacked his ex-lover at her home where he cut her neck before locking the house and vanishing in thin air. Neighbours retrieved Amongi’s decomposing body on April 1st, 2022 when they noticed a stench coming from her house and a swarm of flies covering the door.

The couple had moved in as husband and wife before they separated in August 2021. Amongi, a former staff of the Election Commission in Kwania district started a new relationship with another person. Awio is said to have made several attempts to rekindle the relationship in vain, which prompted him to end her life.

URN