Wednesday , June 7 2023
Home / NEWS / Former MP Kato Lubwama is dead

Former MP Kato Lubwama is dead

The Independent June 7, 2023 NEWS 1 Comment

Actor and former MP Kato Lubwama

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Member of Parliament for Rubaga South and Ugandan actor Kato Lubwama is dead.

More details to follow . . .

One comment

  1. Kafuko Muhammadu
    June 7, 2023 at 8:14 am

    RIP Nothing Stops God’s Will

