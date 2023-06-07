Former MP Kato Lubwama is dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Member of Parliament for Rubaga South and Ugandan actor Kato Lubwama is dead.

In the early to mid '90s I lived on Rashid Khamis Rd next to the Sikh Gurdwara temple in Old Kampala. My immediate neighbor on the Martin Rd side was the Lubwama Family. I got to know Kato Lubwama, his late twin brother Isaac, his sister Nabagala and their parents. I saw a young… pic.twitter.com/T1Z7GIvLOu

