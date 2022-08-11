Former Minister Kibanzanga criticizes NRM for neglect

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Christopher Kibazanga, a former minister and Member of Parliament for Bughendera County in Bundibugyo district has criticized the National Resistance Movement-NRM party for abandoning him.

Kibanzanga who was a party flag bearer in the 2021 parliamentary elections lost to Acrobat Moses Kiiza, an independent candidate.

Kibanzanga petitioned Fort Portal High Court to nullify Acrobat’s victory for alleged electoral malpractice.

However, the court threw out the petition with costs citing the lack of sufficient evidence.

Kiiza’s legal team submitted a bill of 300 Million Shillings, which was approved by the court.

On Tuesday, the High court in Fort Portal ordered Kibanzanga and his tenants to vacate his commercial house in Kisanga A cell, Kasese town within seven days for alleged failure to pay court costs.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, Kibazanga who served as State Minister for Agriculture and that of Veteran Affairs said that the NRM party should have reached out to him as its flag bearer in settling these costs.

He added that the continued differences will greatly divide the party and its supporters in the region.

Kibanzanga maintains that he is a victim of in-fighting in the party. Kibanzanga who declined to mention names claims that some individuals have deliberately tried to distance him from the President.

The NRM National Vice Chairperson Al Hajji Moses Kigongo says members of the party with grievances must address them to the party secretariat.

In May, supporters of Kibanzanga started a campaign to mobilize resources to meet the cost of his election petition. The former FDC strongman and Busongora South MP crossed to NRM in 2015 before he went to Bundibugyo to contest under the NRM flag in 2016.

****

URN