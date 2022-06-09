Former Makerere University lecturer arrested for murder

Buhweju, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Emmanuel Sabiiti, former lecturer at Makerere University has been arrested for allegedly hacking his daughters to death and injuring another.

He was picked up from his hideout in Rujenje village, Buhweju district. Sabiiti, a resident of Kabutsye village is wanted for hacking to death his 6-year-old daughter Kendo Kukunda and Lilian Ainembabazi, and seriously injuring 16-year-old Kalisa Sabiti over the weekend.

Kalisa is still in critical condition at Mayanja Memorial hospital in Mbarara city. Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson says that they managed to track Sabiiti through his phone and also received a call from a concerned citizen in Buhweju.

According to Tumusiime, preliminary information shows that the former lecturer of languages at Makerere University killed the duo following a misunderstanding with their mother on allegations that one of the children wasn’t his biological daughter.

He says that Sabiti rejected a case in May last year and they advised to subject the children to DNA tests to establish their parentage. Sabiti’s wife, Lydia Bagonza, says that the suspect at one point wanted to kill her but she was saved by the residents.

David Kakuru, the LCI chairperson of Kabutsye village, says Sabiiti had opened a bar in the area called Mombasa and was always ranting about his family issues with the leaders, which they referred to the Probation Officer.

URN