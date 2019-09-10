Former Kidepo RPC beaten in land dispute

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hoima Police are holding eight people accused of assaulting and robbing Senior Superintendent of Police Edgar Nyabongo, the former Kidepo Regional Police Commander.

The suspects allegedly attacked Nyabongo, who is currently attached to the Directorate of Chief Political Commensurate at the Police Headquarters on Saturday evening, when he went to check on his land in Parajwoki cell in Bujumbura division Hoima Municipality.

The disputed land measuring 280 acres is located at Kasiro dairy farm in Parajwoki Bujumbura division Hoima Municipality.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police spokesperson, says when Nyabongo arrived on the piece of land, which is at the center of a family dispute, eight men emerged from the bush and surrounded him.

They reportedly tied Nyabongo with ropes and assaulted him before robbing him of Shillings 3 million and mobile phone.

Nyabongo was rescued by Christopher Katumba, the Hoima District Police Commander-DPC who led a team of officers to the contested piece of land.

According to Hakiza, police picked up eight suspects in connection to the mob action.

It is alleged that the contested piece of land belongs to the family of the late Prince, Hebert Kimera Rwakiswaza where Nyabongo also belongs.

Two siblings of the Late Rwakiswaza namely John Apollo Rwamparo and Sister Beatrice Kabasesera are feuding with Nyabongo over the land.

They accuse Nyabongo of attempting to grab their family land forcefully for his personal gains.

According to police, Rwamparo and Kabasesera hired the suspects who assaulted Nyabongo who they accuse of using his position in the police force to threaten them.

Prince Apollo Rwamparo is the Tourism Minister in Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom. Their late father Prince Kimera died on March, 6th, 2015. Shortly after his burial his children from two wives Margaret Elizabeth

URN