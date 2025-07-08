Former DP presidential aspirant Dr. Lulume Bayiga defects to PFF

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Buikwe South MP and Democratic Party (DP) presidential aspirant Dr. Lulume Bayiga has officially joined the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), just ahead of the party’s much-anticipated inauguration.

Dr. Bayiga was received on Monday at the PFF headquarters on Katonga Road, Kampala, by interim party president and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, alongside top party figures including Kira Municipality MP and party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, Salaamu Musumba, and Waswa Birigwa.

Speaking shortly after his welcome, Dr. Bayiga cited deep disagreements with DP President Norbert Mao as his reason for defecting, accusing the party’s leadership of abandoning its foundational values.

“We decided to join hands when we were still young—together with my brother Erias Lukwago—to form the Young Democrats. We were nurtured under the Democratic Party, and we vowed to never tire in fighting for justice, human rights, and a Uganda that works for everyone,” Bayiga stated.

He added, “Unfortunately, many of our former colleagues have grown tired and surrendered to the dictatorship, including DP under Mao. They have abandoned the struggle for justice and accountability. That is not the Democratic Party I once knew.”

Dr. Bayiga pointed to the recent DP party elections in Mbarara as proof of what he described as the party’s “capture,” saying this further motivated him to join a new political front.

Bayiga said joining PFF was an easy decision as the group comprises longtime allies committed to the democratic struggle. Welcoming Bayiga, interim PFF president Erias Lukwago described him as “a strong asset in the struggle for democracy,” emphasizing their shared vision for justice and constitutionalism.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at the PFF headquarters for the party’s official inauguration set for today. According to party spokesperson Ssemujju Nganda, the event is expected to attract over 600 delegates from across Uganda. Ssemujju said the inauguration will mark the formal unveiling of the party’s registration certificate and symbols. It will also include the election of an interim leadership team, paving the way for full party structures and future elections.

“We’ve invited all our delegates who signed the party registration. Now that PFF is officially recognized following registration on June 6, the next step is to traverse the country to build support and engage with grassroots leaders,” Ssemujju said. The inauguration will conclude with a keynote address delivered via Zoom by veteran opposition figure Dr. Kizza Besigye, who has remained in Luzira Prison on remand since November, facing charges related to illegal possession of firearms.

****

URN