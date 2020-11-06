Former Bunyoro-Kitara Premier Prof Yoramu Barongo has passed on

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom is mourning the death of Professor Yoramu Barongo, the former kingdom primer minister.

Barongo died on Friday at his home in Muyenga Kampala after battling high blood pressure.

Barongo served as Bunyoro Kingdom Prime Minister from 1994 to 1999. He was the first Prime minister of Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom when the kingdom was restored in 1994.

He led Bunyoro’s negotiations with the government to return the Kingdoms properties that were confiscated by the government in 1967.

Andrew Byakutaga, the Bunyoro-Kitara kingdom prime minister in an interview with Uganda Radio Network this afternoon confirmed Yolamu’s death saying arrangements are being made to transport the body to Hoima.

Byakutaga who is currently coordinating burial arrangements of the deceased in Kampala described him as a committed, dedicated, an advisor and a great pillar in Bunyoro.

He says during his time on earth, the deceased represented a generation of integrity, determination, morality and hard work. According to Byakutaga, being the first Prime minister who fought tirelessly for the restoration of Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom, the deceased will dearly be missed by the Kingdom.

Byakutaga says according to the burial arrangements, there will be a special requiem mass at St. Francis church Makerere to pray for the deceased on Saturday at 9am and thereafter the body will be brought to the Kingdom-Rukurato hall (Parliament) in Hoima city for the Kingdom officials to pay their last respects.

The body will then be taken to Kitoba village in Kitoba sub county for burial on Sunday.

