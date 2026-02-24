Former British ambassador to U.S. arrested on suspicion of misconduct

LONDON | Xinhua | Former British ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, the Metropolitan Police in London announced Monday.

Officers arrested the 72-year-old Mandelson at an address in Camden on Monday, and he has been taken to a London police station for interview, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas,” the spokesperson said via a statement published online, adding that they were not able to provide further information to “prevent prejudicing the integrity of the investigation.”

In late January, the U.S. Justice Department made public a large cache of files related to the dead American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, prompting renewed scrutiny in Britain. British police confirmed later that they had opened a criminal investigation into Mandelson over alleged misconduct while in public office, including the possible disclosure of market-sensitive information.

Mandelson previously served as a senior cabinet minister under former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. He was appointed ambassador to Washington in early 2025 but was dismissed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after seven months as questions over his past resurfaced.

Earlier this month, Starmer apologized for his decision to appoint Mandelson as British ambassador to the United States.

Speaking at an event in the town of Hastings in southeast England, Starmer said he had underestimated the seriousness of Mandelson’s past association with Epstein. He offered an apology to victims connected to the Epstein case and said he understood the anger voiced across parliament.

Due to the Mandelson-Epstein scandal, Starmer’s former chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, communications director Tim Allan, and Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service Chris Wormald have all stepped down from their posts. ■