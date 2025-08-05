Former Arsenal, Atletico Madrid midfielder Partey bailed on rape charges

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Former Arsenal and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey was on Tuesday granted conditional bail after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London to face five cases of rape and one of sexual assault.

Two of the rape cases are related to one woman and three more with another, with the alleged sexual assault involving a third. They allegedly took place between 2021 and 2022 when the Ghana international was playing for Arsenal, which he left when his contract expired at the end of June.

The appearance lasted around 15 minutes, with the case transferred to the Crown Court for trial.

Partey, who denies the charges, will now have to appear at the Old Bailey court on September 2.

The 32-year-old is currently without a club, although he seems set to join La Liga side Villarreal, which is believed to have offered the midfielder a 12-month contract. ■