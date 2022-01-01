Forgiveness, repentance dominate end of year prayers at Lubaga cathedral

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The call for forgiveness and repentance dominated the end of year prayers at St Mary’s Cathedral Lubaga in Kampala.

The mass was led by Father Anthony Musaala, the assistant administrator Lubaga Cathedral and assisted by Chancellor Father Charles Male.

Father Musaala who took the hundreds of Christians through singing and prayers asked for God’s forgiveness which he said was the best way to usher in the New Year. He prayed that the Christians put aside the challenges they faced in 2021 and live a joyful and Godly life in the new year.

Fr Musaala also prayed for peace in the country and rebuked the demons and ghosts of corruption in government offices, places of worship and homes.

Through prayers, the Christians asked for blessed marriages, employment opportunities, helping them get out of rented houses and become landlords and opening schools also followed the sequence.

Father Musaala who had previously divorced from the Catholic Church prayed as hundreds of Christians continued to enter the Cathedral amidst a heavy downpour.

During the mass, there was strict observance of the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs to cut the spread of COVID-19. At the main entrance of the Cathedral, Christians were required to line up for the measurement of their temperature, security checking and sanitizing before accessing the church.

*****

URN