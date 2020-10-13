Footballer beaten to death for poor defending

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Lamwo District have in custody two brothers accused of causing the death of a local football player they assaulted for alleged poor defending during a friendly local football match.

The suspects are Joel Okello 19 and Francis Opio 23 all residents of Tumanun A village in Pobar Parish, Agoro subcounty.

The suspects reportedly assaulted Churchill Owaci 22, a local football player on Saturday evening following disagreements after their team conceded a goal.

Owaci later succumbed to injuries he sustained while being rushed for medical attention at Agoro Health Center III, according to reports URN obtained.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson says Owaci was first confronted by Okello and later joined by his elder brother Opio who began fighting him in the pitch over poor defending.

According to Okema, Owaci was badly beaten by the suspects adding that he succumbed to injuries on the way while being rushed for emergency medical treatment.

He notes the suspects were picked on Sunday and are all being detained at Lamwo central Police station pending further investigation.

An eye witness and relative of the deceased who didn’t want to be named says Owaci entered the football pitch while tipsy on the fateful day.

He says Owaci’s poor performance under the influence of alcohol during the match angered many spectators among them suspects, who confronted him after a goal was scored leading to fist fights.

He however notes Owaci could have suffered more injuries leading to his death after he followed one of the suspects and later engaged him in a fight when the match ended.

A cases of murder has been registered under reference CRB 201/2020 has been entered at Lamwo police station.

Police is yet to take any action on the ver twenty players who were involved in the illegal match as the activity remains suspended under Covid-19 restrictions except under observance of strict conditions that include players having been tested for Coronavirus prior to a match.

