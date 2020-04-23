Food prices escalate in Moroto district

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Food prices have soured in Moroto town in the recent days, distressing the population that is already struggling to earn a living due to the lockdown that has largely affected normal life and business.

There has been an increase in the cost of Rice, beans, maize flour, forcing the residents to dig deep into their pockets to get a meal. A kilogram of super rice has moved from the usual 4000 Shillings now selling between 4,500 – 4,600 Shillings since April, 15. Beans now cost 5,000 shillings up from 3,500 a kilogram.

Also affected is the price of sugar which is now sold at as high as 4,000 Shillings, up from 3,300 Shillings at the beginning of April, and maize brand which has increased by 400 Shillings from the initial cost of 2000 Shillings. Other essentials like cooking oil have recorded an increase of 500 Shillings.

Godfrey Wasige, a shop attendant in Kamp Swahili explains that the current increase in food prices is a direct impact of the lock-down on public transport. He explains that it’s now difficult to find a truck to deliver food items to Karamoja and most of them were charging more money on each bag of produce.

Wasige also explains that the change in the price of beans has been dictated by the season of no production vis-à-vis high demand.

Similarly, the prices for fresh foods like cabbage, Irish, Matooke, onions, passion fruits, jackfruit, carrots and green pepper have all surged. For example, onions now cost 6,000 shillings per kilo up from 4,000 Shillings an increase of a whopping 2,000 shillings per kilo while passion fruit is 10, 000 Shillings per kilogram. A bulb of cabbage has doubled to 5,000 Shillings.

Musa Eramu who sells fresh foods says the demand for food has equally gone up and forced the prices up.

Patrick Olupot, a resident of Moroto town says that he has been forced to cut the number of meals in his family due to the high cost of living.

However, the prices for beef, chicken and soft drinks have remained normal.

*******

URN