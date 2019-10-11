Flying squad hunts caretakers for strangling to death TB patient

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Flying Squad Unit –FSU operatives are hunting for two caretakers suspected to have strangled, to death Med Kahuuma, a Tuberculosis-TB patient.

Kahuuma, according to Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, was being taken care of by Edgar and Mark.

The suspicious death was brought to police attention by, Charles Okoth, the Chairman Ssendaula zone, Kawuku, Ggaba trading centre, Makindye Division, in Kampala.

Owoyesigyire said Okoth alerted police that Kahuuma was found dead in his house while his properties including a car were missing. Okoth said they tried to search for Edgar and Mark who were taking care of Kahuuma but their whereabouts were unknown.

“It’s alleged he could have been killed by Edgar and Mark who have been his caretaker as he has been sick and on TB treatment, and the duo took off with some of his valuables such as M/V UAZ 725M, 3 Mobile phones, gold watches, chains, rings, about 60 pairs of shoes,” Owoyesigyire said.

Kahuuma’s home was visited by Kabalagala Division Police commander- DPC, Scene of Crime Officers –SOCOs, Criminal Investigation commander at Ggaba and Kabalagala police station.

Flying Squad commanded by Assistant Superintend of Police –ASP Ayesiga had so far recovered Kahuuma’s vehicle near the residence of one, Mai Kebirungi, still in Makindye Division.

Inside the vehicle, police recovered a gold watch, techno pop1 mobile phone without Sim cards, and some documents in an envelope. The recovered vehicle and other exhibits have since been taken o Kabalagala police station.

A criminal case file on reference CRB: 1256/2019 has been opened. Kahuuma’s body has been taken to Mulago hospital for a post-mortem to prove or disprove whether there was foul play in his death.

*****

URN