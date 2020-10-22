Floods kill one in Buliisa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police and fishermen have retrieved the body of a fisherman who was killed by floods in Buliisa district.

The deceased identified as Bright Musinguzi 32, a resident of Kigoya village Buliisa sub county Buliisa district was swept away by floods resulting from the rising water levels of Lake Albert on Wednesday morning.

It is alleged that the deceased who was a fisherman at Karakaba landing site in Buliisa district was attempting to cross from his home to visit a neighbor when he was swept away by the floods and died instantly.

Raymond Mugume, a resident says they heard the deceased sounding an alarm but it was too late for them to save his life since he had already been swept away by the floods. The floods swept him into the lake.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network on Thursday that police teamed up with the local fishermen to search for the body that was later retrieved on Wednesday evening.

The body was later taken to Buliisa Hospital for postmortem before it was handed over to the relatives for burial.

This is the first person to be killed by floods in Buliisa since the district started experiencing floods resulting from the rising water levels of Lake Albert.

Since March, over 38,000 people have been displaced by floods in several parts of the district. The floods have submerged homes and destroyed property.

*****

URN