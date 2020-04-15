Floods destroy crop gardens in Butaleja

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fresh floods have destroyed several crop gardens in Butaleja district causing farmers huge loses. The floods were triggered by heavy rains that pounded the district on Monday evening. They mainly affected rice gardens in Busaba and Nawanjofu sub counties where a number of gardens were washed away.

Stephen Were, the Busaba Sub County Agriculture Officer says over 100 acres of rice and other gardens were destroyed by the floods, adding that the farmers who planted maize, water melon and cassava have also been affected.

He says most of the affected farmers had just received farm inputs and seedlings under the government funded Agriculture Cluster Development Program where they paid Shillings 148,500 each. Were warns of more disaster since the rains are just beginning.

Monica Higenyi, a farmer in Nakabale village in Busaba Town council, says the floods destroyed half of her crop garden which had cassava, potatoes and maize. She is worried of looming famine that her family is likely to face. She also says her children have nowhere to sleep since their house is flooded.

Mwima Analoga, a resident of Hahola village, says on top of her house flooding, the floods also destroyed her rice and maize gardens. “We spent the night at our neighbor’s home after the floods submerged our house,” she said. Godfrey Gaunda, another farmer in Mulaji village, says the floods have hit them hard more especially during the current lockdown where getting what to eat is hard.

Muhammood Tabo, a resident of Musita Parish says that his rice that was due for harvesting was destroyed by the floods leaving him with nothing yet he hired the garden with the hope of making some money.

Geoffrey Debo, the Busaba sub county Youth Councilor who also doubles as the Finance Secretary, says besides gardens, even people’s homes were destroyed leaving many displaced. //Cue in: “Many gardens were…

