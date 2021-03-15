Flipflopi plastic boat expedition excites Jinja residents

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dozens of residents have thronged the Jinja city based sailing club beach to view the 100% plastic made dhow called the Flipflopi.

The Kenyan made plastic dhow is being showcased on selected beaches across Lake Victoria in the countries of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda with an aim of challenging central governments, local governments and private entities on the need to take action against plastic pollution in East Africa’s largest water body.

Flipflopi docked in Jinja city on Sunday evening but by Monday morning, residents who were being sensitized on the different measures of recycling plastic wastes so as to limit its uncontrolled disposal in Lake Victoria.

Shakira Namuddu, a resident of Masese A village says that, such successful plastic recycled products inspire local communities to ensure proper management of plastic wastes. “In my village, hundreds of plastic bottles are littered daily but if we are skilled on the different plastic management ventures, littered plastic materials can be greatly reduced,” she says.

Silvano Mukose, a fruits vendor in Jinja central market, says that exposure to environmentally friendly products made out of plastics can inspire youth to identify money generating activities within the waste recycling industry.

“There is littered garbage around Jinja central market but if these unemployed youths are tipped on proper waste management, they can easily identify employment opportunities within the seemingly unexploited recycling sector,” he says.

Oscar Walugembe, the Flipflopi expedition representative in Uganda, says that Lake Victoria is being wasted away due to uncontrolled plastic pollution which threatens the safety of both water and living organisms in the lake.

Walugembe stresses that, it is the responsibility of all community members to advocate for a plastic free Lake Victoria as most people either directly or indirectly derive their livelihoods from the lake.

