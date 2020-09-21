Five districts in Northern Uganda operating without substantive veterinary officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five districts in Acholi and Lango sub-regions are operating without substantive veterinary officers. The affected districts include Gulu, Agago, Nwoya in Acholi Kole and Apac in Lango.

Dr. Rogers Kalanda, the Northern Uganda Veterinary inspector under the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries revealed that the personnel in the affected districts have been acting for more than five years. District veterinary officers are typically responsible for organizing and operating animal health and protection services.

Their role also covers veterinary public health service, food chain safety, control of zoonosis and environmental contamination among others. Dr. Kalanda explains that their absence has affected the proper planning and reporting of a cross array of issues in the region.

Ministry’s guidelines require a veterinary officer to possess a Bachelor degree in Veterinary Medicine from a recognized institution. James Okumu Bedijo, the Gulu Deputy Chief Administrative Officer says he needed more time to understand why the district doesn’t have a substantive vet officer.

Rose Amono Abili, the Gulu district production and marketing secretary disclosed that the matter has been raised before the district council and recommendations were made for the swift recruitment of a vet officer. Last week, the National Drug Authority-NDA licensed up to 124 veterinary drug shops in Acholi, Lango and Karamoja regions.

Dr. David Eseru, a livestock development consultant with NDA says vet shops are expected to serve more than 20 districts in the three sub-region. He however noted that the drug shops are still inadequate considering the number of livestock farmers in the region.

Dr. Eseru observed that there is no single veterinary pharmacy in the whole of northern Uganda.

However, he disclosed that NDA has received one letter of interest from a business person from Lira to open a vet pharmacy. The NDA manager for Northern Uganda Dr. David Kagwa says lack of proper storage facilities for veterinary drugs continues to be a challenge to most licensed drug shops in the region. He says Uganda overall, has over 460 registered and licensed veterinary drug shops.

URN