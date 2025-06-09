Five dead in Nakasongola as taxi slams into milk-truck

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least five passengers died on the spot, and six others were seriously injured after a taxi collided with a milk truck on Sunday night. The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. at Kyalweza Village in Nakasongola District along the Kampala–Gulu highway.

It involved a Toyota Hiace taxi, registration number UA 415AV, traveling from Kampala to Kigumba, and a Nissan milk truck, registration number UBL 615T, heading toward Kampala. According to Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, Sam Twineamazima, the crash happened when the taxi driver, who was reportedly speeding toward Gulu, lost control and collided head-on with the oncoming milk truck.

Twineamazima confirmed that five people died instantly, and their bodies were taken to Nakasongola Health Centre IV for postmortem. Six others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to both Nakasongola Health Centre IV and Kiryandongo Hospital for treatment.

Police also towed the wreckage of the two vehicles to Katuugo Police Station as investigations continued. As of Monday morning, authorities were still working to identify the deceased and the injured victims. The Greater Luwero region, which includes Nakasongola, is among Uganda’s hotspots for road accidents. According to a recent road traffic report, the region recorded 46 accidents between September 26 and October 29, 2024, resulting in 21 deaths and 36 serious injuries.

The Savannah Regional Traffic Office attributes most accidents in the area to dangerous overtaking, reckless parking by taxis, obstructions by heavy trucks, narrow roads, and poor vehicle lighting, among other causes.