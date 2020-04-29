Five contacts of COVID-19 positive truck drivers quarantined in Nwoya

Nwoya, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Up to five contacts of three COVID-19 positive foreign truck drivers been quarantined in Nwoya district. The three truck drivers, who were intercepted last week in Pakwach district include two Kenyans and a Tanzanian national.

They were part of the 11 truck drivers who tested positive to the virus after tests conducted at the Uganda border with neighbouring countries on April 23.

Janet Oola, the District Health Officer told URN that the contacts are being quarantined at Pope Paul IV Secondary School, Anaka, a designated isolation centre for COVID-19 cases. She added that the district has designated 12 beds at Anaka Hospital IV for management of COVID-19 cases.

Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson Patrick Jimmy Okema divulged that contacts were traced by police backed by the military, civilians and health workers around major trading centres of Olwiyo, Agung and Purongo, along Karuma – Pakwach high way.

He added that the suspected patients are dealers who siphon fuel from trucks believed to have made physical links with the foreign truck drivers. Their samples have been extracted and taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute in Entebbe for laboratory analysis.

Uganda’s confirmed cases of the pandemic now stand at 79 with 52 recoveries and no deaths.

URN