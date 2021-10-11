Five arrested over brutal murder of 42 year old man

Buliisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Buliisa is holding five suspects in connection with the brutal murder of a 42-year-old man.

The five suspects whose particulars have been concealed by police for fear of jeopardizing police investigations are accused of murdering Ramadhan Oyirwoth, a resident of Kapapi village, Kapapi sub county in Hoima district.

The incident happened on Saturday night near Kamagongoro landing site in Walukuba parish, Butiaba sub county in Buliisa district.

It is alleged that the deceased went to visit his relatives at Kamagongoro landing site when the five suspects allegedly attacked him beating him to death before dumping his body in the lake Albert waters.

The body was later discovered floating on the lake Albert waters on Sunday by fishermen who retrieved it.

Jafar Otwiya, a fisherman attached to Kamagongoro landing site wonders why the five suspects connived and killed the deceased yet he had no any grudge with any one in the area.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the arrest and detention of the suspects.

He says the five who are currently being detained at Buliisa Central police station will be arraigned before court to be charged with murder when police investigations are done.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been handed over to the relatives after postmortem was conducted on it.

URN