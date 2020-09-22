Five arrested, 90 stolen phones recovered in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five suspected dealers of stolen phones have been arrested downtown Kampala in intelligence led operations which also saw the recovery of more than 90 mobile phones.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the suspects were picked up in an operation by officers from Kampala central police station in areas around Cooper complex in Kampala central division targeting vendors of stolen phones.

He says the suspects were found selling suspected stolen phones besides a washing bay that doubles as a night parking space around Cooper Complex.

“We have been receiving information that there are still business people who are selling stolen phones. A lot of people have complained of their stolen phones in those areas. Indeed the information and complaints were true,” Onyango said.

A trader told URN on condition of anonymity that a mobile phone at Cooper Complex costs less than a quarter of its original market price which helps the snatchers to sell off stolen phones faster.

“They buy those snatched phones from people in traffic jam and then change the screens and serial numbers before putting them on the market for sell,” the source said.

Onyango says the suspects whose names have been withheld are currently locked up in Kampala central police station pending their court appearance.

In October last year, more than 300 suspected dealers of stolen items were arrested in operations conducted by different security agencies in Kampala.

The operations targeted areas of Katwe particularly at Muganzirwazza Complex, Cooper Complex and Mutaasa Kafeero plaza.

The suspects were found selling suspected stolen motorcycle spare parts and electronics.

******

URN