Fishing on Lake Albert suspended

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The district security committee in Hoima and Kikuube districts have suspended fishing activities on Lake Albert to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision to halt fishing activities was reached at during a security committee meeting for both districts held in Hoima on Tuesday.

Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima Resident District Commissioner-RDC who is also care taking Kikuube says they unanimously agreed that fishing on Lake Albert should be suspended for 32 days.

Kisembo says some Ugandan fishermen cross up to the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC and mix freely with fishermen before crossing back to the Ugandan side which posses a risk of contracting the virus.

The RDC has tasked fishermen to strictly adhere to the new directive to ensure that they prevent the virus from spreading in the region.

Kisembo adds that boat transport has also been suspended on the lake for the 32 days.

To implement the directive, the RDC says they have heavily deployed Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers and other sister security agencies along the shores of Lake Albert to ensure that no fisherman goes into the lake.

Kisembo says they have also liaised with their counterparts of Kagadi, Pakwach, Nebbi, Buliisa and Ntoroko to ensure that the guideline is strictly effected.

David Onyutha, a fisherman at Songagagi landing site in Kigorobya sub county says the directive is good but it is too abrupt and will affect the income of the fishermen.

Hoima, Buliisa, Kikuube, Nebbi, Ntoroko and Kagadi districts are at the porous border points with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

URN