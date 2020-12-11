Fishermen in Kasese task candidates to protect fishing business

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fishermen on Lake Edward and George in Kasese district have tasked candidates vying for elective positions to focus on the safety of the fishing business.

The fishermen point out that harassment from marine forces and lack of safety jackets are affecting their business.

There are over 1,500 fishermen and 495 canoes on Lake George, concentrated at the fishing villages of Kahendero, Hamukungu, Kashaka among others.

Yusuf Muke, a fisherman at Katwe landing site says most of the fishermen have been battered and injured by the marine forces on account of illegal trading on the lake.

Muke blames leaders for failing to attend to their plight and wants candidates who will bring an end to police harassment.

Rogers Kule, a fisherman at Katwe landing site wants the candidates to have clear manifestos on how they plan to revamp the fishing industry. Kule explains that the fish market at the landing site has reduced due to restricted movement of traders especially from Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC since March following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He notes that a sizable mamba fish which used to cost between 50,000 to 40,000 Shillings is now sold at 30,000 Shillings.

Alfred Kiiza, operating at Kazinga fish landing site wants a leader that will curb corruption on the water bodies. Kiiza blames the marine forces for extortion.

Isaiah Muberi, the chairperson casual labourers acknowledges the need to open new markets for fish. He notes that many fishermen are only managing to cover the costs of fuel.

Martin Mbogha, operating at Hamukingu landing site on Lake George wants leaders to prioritize the provision of fishing gears. He notes that the prices of the gears are high to be afforded by fishermen like him. A life jacket ranges between 40,000 to over 100,000 shillings.

Bernadette Businge who is seeking the Busongora South MP seat says that Members of Parliament have the responsibility to ensure that the fishing industry is regulated.

