First Lady urges mothers to pray to kick coronavirus out of Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The first lady, Janet Museveni has called upon mothers to join hands in prayer, fasting and intercession for divine help in winning the battle against COVID-19.

In a recorded message, Mrs Museveni said mothers need to come together and pray for the nation. She makes reference to the intervention made by mothers in the late 80s’ when the HIV scourge was at its peak with double-digit prevalence rates in Uganda.

It’s at this time that Mrs Museveni and a group of other women founded the Uganda Women’s Effort to Save Orphans-UWESO, an organisation which was very instrumental in shaping the future of children, who were orphaned by HIV.

Mrs Museveni adds that women, especially mothers are capable of bringing about relief in times like this. She says that just as women were able to give orphaned children hope under UWESO, COVID-19 presents them with another opportunity to bring about change and defeat the new global enemy.

The First Lady adds that God has authority over the disease and when asked can turn the current situation around. This she emphasized with a biblical reading from 2 Chronicles 7:14, stating that if the human race humble themselves and pray, and seek the face of God and turn from their wicked ways; their sins will be forgiven and their land will be healed.

Mrs Museveni’s call joins that of religious leaders. On March 21, 2020, the first lady and president Yoweri Museveni hosted religious leaders at State House in Entebbe.

During the prayers, Dr John Kakembo, the former archbishop of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Uganda urged Ugandans to turn to go and repent of their sins during this time. He says that disease such as COVID 19 are talked about in the bible in situations where man turns away from God.

The call to prayer comes at a time when the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is on the rise. Today, President Museveni announced that the number of cases had increased to 18 after four more people tested positive. Globally, the number stands at over 537,000 cases.

URN