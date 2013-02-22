IT firm launches computing software for SMEs

By Julius Businge

The Ugandan based Twenty Third Century Systems (TTCS), has launched a cloud computing service that will benefit the small and medium enterprises (SMEs). TTCS is the pan-African IT company that provides the largest SAP cloud computing business solutions in sub Saharan Africa.

While launching the solution, TTCS’s CEO for Uganda Stuart Mugabe said they are targeting SMEs and that the experience they have in the industry will help them achieve their goal.

TTCS has 16 years of experience in deploying SAP in Africa and the Middle East in public, manufacturing, finance, insurance, distribution, oil and gas and mining sectors. Others are tax and revenue management, business intelligence and customer relationship management. It has over 250 SAP certified full-time consultants.

TTCS will be partnering with local IT firms and the government to implement the TTCS’s cumulus brand powered by the world’s leading business solutions software company-SAP. Cumulus is a business management solution that will enable the business community access world-class business management tools for efficient and effective functioning.

Speaking at the launch Ugandan ministers applauded the firm for the initiative.

Ruhakana Rugunda, the ICT minister said a cloud computing service (like Cumulus) that enables MSME’s pay for software and services that they need at a time, instead of buying it and keep upgrading it over the years is not only advantageous but brings to the table a lot of business sense for the MSME’s.

He said MSME’s will not have to invest in expensive data centers and maintain them internally but will instead have access to enterprise technology that their normal IT budgets would not, under ordinary circumstances, be able to afford.

Amelia Kyambadde, the trade minister urged the company to provide affordable solutions to SMEs to boost their revenue growth.

“ICTs have the potential to add substantial value to the operations and the competitiveness of SMEs,” Kyambadde said, adding the problem is SMEs are often reluctant in Embracing technological change and rather adopt more traditional approaches and means of conducting business and operations because of the high cost of IT software and hardware.