FINCA Uganda takes banking to the doorstep with digital field automation

Kampala, Uganda | Fred Onzima | As Uganda’s financial landscape continues to embrace digital technology, a new initiative by FINCA Uganda is aiming to bridge the gap between digital banking and underserved communities. While mobile banking apps, USSD codes, agent networks, and online platforms have improved access to financial services nationwide, challenges remain, particularly in rural areas where long distances, documentation requirements, and limited digital literacy hinder inclusion.

To address these barriers, FINCA Uganda has rolled out Digital Field Automation (DFA), a model that brings banking services directly to customers rather than requiring them to visit branches or designated agent points. Using tablets equipped with biometric verification, FINCA field staff can open accounts and process loans on the spot, speeding up transactions while maintaining security.

With only a national ID and a minimum deposit of Shs10,000, customers can open a savings account instantly. Deposits can be made through existing channels, including Cente agents, USSD *203#, or the FINCA App. Loan applications are similarly streamlined, with approvals and disbursements completed within minutes.

The move comes against a backdrop of persistent gaps in formal financial access. A 2023 Finscope survey found that while 81 percent of Ugandan adults use some form of financial service, only 68 percent are connected to formal institutions such as banks, SACCOs, or MDIs.

Experts say this highlights the need for hybrid solutions that combine technology with human engagement.

By decentralizing service delivery and automating paperwork, the DFA model also helps reduce operational costs for the bank, allowing it to reach more clients in areas where setting up branches may not be viable. For customers, the benefits are tangible: fewer queues, reduced travel costs, and faster, transparent service.

According to Fred Onzima, Centralised DFA Supervisor at FINCA Uganda, the approach is reshaping how the institution engages with its clients. “By empowering our staff to be mobile bankers, the institution broadens our client base while improving customer experience, at a time when the industry is moving fast towards automation,” he said.

With Uganda reporting 33.7 million active mobile money accounts and 92 percent of transactions under Shs50, 000, initiatives like DFA could play a crucial role in improving financial inclusion. Analysts say the model reflects a broader trend in the banking sector: rather than choosing between digital or human-led services, the future of inclusive finance may lie in combining the two to deliver both convenience and accessibility.

The writer is a Centralized DFA Supervisor at FINCA Uganda