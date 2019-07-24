Finance undersecretary comes under criticism over audited books

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Officials from the Finance Ministry on Wednesday came under criticism from Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for failing to produce audited books of accounts for various projects under the ministry.

The committee chaired by Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi on July 4th noticed inconsistencies in the Ministry’s financial statements for financial year 2017/2018.

Some of the projects whose audited accounts are required include the Equity Budgeting Program project, Danish Support to Budget Monitoring Unit, Equity Budgeting Project supported by Irish Aid, Support for Evidence-Based Decision Making by UN Women and others.

However, the Finance Under-Secretary Betty Kasimbazi was unable to avail the requested audited accounts amid protests from Members of Parliament who demanded that she be dismissed until the documents are availed.

Kasimbazi argued that she did not have separate accounts for each project since they are audited in consolidation with the ministry’s accounts.

Her defence was rejected by PAC Vice Chairperson Okin P.P Ojara who noted that she was not being honest to the committee and frustrating the request for accountability documents. Aruu County MP Odonga Otto expressed his frustration.

Kasimbazi told MPs that some of the projects were donor-funded and as such the ministry did not have the audited accounts which are outside the ministry. She, however, conceded that other projects were appropriated for under the ministry’s budget.

Bukoto East MP Florence Namayanja told Kasimbazi that she was expected to answer every query raised by MPs.

Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among also argued that even if the accounts are presented in a consolidated approach each project is audited on its own merit.

Ojara then dismissed the finance ministry officials giving then up to Friday to present the audited books for the projects before the committee.

Besides the required audited books of accounts for different projects, PAC also directed the Finance Ministry to avail a breakdown of all tax arrears with accompanying Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in relation to salaries and tax returns under the Privatization and Utility Sector reform project.

Also required from Finance is a breakdown of 525.6 million shillings budget provided as payment for subscription to different international organizations with documentation indicating the relevance of the subscriptions.

The Privatization Unit is also expected to avail documentation including audited accounts for the last 5 years and contractual MoUs for Namboole National Stadium.

*****

URN