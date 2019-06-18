Finance Ministry to clear police domestic arrears

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Force (UPF) will now have a sigh of relief after the Ministry of Finance took over its 125 billion Shillings debt. The debt is a result of unpaid bills for power, food, water, housing, vehicle maintenance, fuel and lubricants accumulated up to the end of 2018.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said the Ministry of Finance has since accepted to take over the debt, in a process that has started with an audit to establish the authenticity of the outstanding bills.

“We have suppliers who under their association have been working with the police. Their payment went into domestic arrears and we have been paid debts since 2016. We are looking into arrears of 2017 and 2018,” Enanga said.

By the close of last year, police had a power bill of 33.9 billion Shillings, a bill of 31 billion Shillings for feeding to Police Officers in operations, the water bill stood at 15.8 billion Shillings, while the fuel, oils and lubricants debt stood at 15.1 billion Shillings.

Other bills included a 5.8 billion Shillings debt for vehicle maintenance, 4 billion Shillings for rent of 375 police units, 3.1 billion Shillings for uniforms and parts, 4 billion Shillings for AMISOM payment and Insurance worth 1 billion Shillings.

“Some audits are complete. They managed to get an audit firm to show whether the bills were genuine. There is a structured payment and as soon as the funds are available, we shall pay them the suppliers,” Enanga said.

In his last police commanders meeting held in February last year, Gen Kale Kayihura, the then Inspector General of Police (IGP) informed Internal Affairs Minister Gen Jeje Odongo that the police force was choking on debts which he asked the government to write off.

Police explained that the debt accumulated because of insufficient funding to the sector. Gen Kayihura had earlier noted that police had incurred unplanned for expenses especially during the 2016 general elections where new fleet and other equipment were purchased.

*****

URN